Dinwiddie County showed up and showed out in Lynchburg Saturday evening as the Generals cruised to a 65-20 victory over Kettle Run in the Class 4 finals held at Liberty University. The Generals claimed their second state title in school history, and their first since 2013. Dinwiddie amassed 541 yards of total offense (296 rushing 245 passing) and held Kettle Run to 275 yards of offense (237 passing 38 rushing).

After both team's exchanged three and out's on their opening possessions of the game, Dinwiddie put their first points of the day on the board when Harry Dalton scored on a 9-yard keeper to make the sore 7-0.

Howard Spencer partially blocked Kettle Run's punt on their next possession to give the Generals great field position to start their next drive. The Generals put together a seven play 68-yard drive that was capped off with another Dalton rushing score.

The Generals defense continued to shut the Cougars down and their offense continued to click. Raphael Tucker punched in two rushing scores on back to back possessions in the second quarter and in a blink of an eye, Dinwiddie led 28-0.