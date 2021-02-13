When we last saw the Dinwiddie Generals they were leaving the field at Patrick Henry after falling to the Patriots in the Region 4B finals in a tight 6-13 contest. The Generals were 5-5 during the regular season but made a run of it in the playoffs by dismissing higher seeded Monacan and Louisa before there season finale.

7-6 is out of the norm for Dinwiddie, especially considering in the decade that was the 2010's they were 101-27 which was the most wins and fewest losses ever in a decade for the Generals. The Generals had 54 more wins and 35 fewer losses than they did in the 2000's. Who can forget they were a state semifinalist in 2010, state runner-up in 2016 and of course a state champion in 2013.