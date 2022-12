Coach Billy Mills and his team discuss their dominating performance over Kettle Run in Saturday's Class 4 state title game. The Generals put up over 500 yards of total offense and breezed by the Cougars 65-20.

This is the second title for Coach Mills and his Generals. Dinwiddie's won their first title in 2013 and were runner-ups in 2000, 2008, and 2016. Dinwiddie returns a core group of talent next year headlined by Harry Dalton, Raphael Tucker, and SeVon McDowell.