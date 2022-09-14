News More News
football

Deuce Edwards 'loves VT' after visit

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech hosted a number of top seniors and juniors Saturday evening, but a Class of 2025 prospect was among the headliners. Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal cornerback Terrance "Deuce" Edwards made his fourth trip of 2022 to Blacksburg to see the Orange and Maroon beat Boston College 27-10.

"Man I love VT," he said. "This was actually my fourth time there: I went for spring game, camp, then Hokie Fest when I got the offer. So it was a must to come see the first home game."

Edwards on his most-recent previous visit to Blacksburg
Edwards on his most-recent previous visit to Blacksburg (Courtesy Terrance Edwards)
