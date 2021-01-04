VirginiaPreps - Depleted Blue Devils Hoping To Play Sooner or Later

As the Culpeper boys basketball team struggled to a 6-16 record last season, a familiar refrain among Blue Devil fans was how promising the 2020-21 campaign looked with all of the young players that were expected to return.

Unfortunately for Culpeper and its enthusiasts, the chaos and rampant unpredictability of 2020 didn’t leave the roster unscathed.

As the Blue Devils attempt to get the new season off the ground, they’re doing so without a handful of players that were expected to be tentpoles in veteran head coach James Thompson’s rotation this winter.

Four returnees opted out of suiting up for Culpeper: seniors Cameron Cropp and Reece Reynolds and juniors DeQuan Thompson and Eli Williams.

The loss of that quartet, in addition to the graduation of all-Region 4C performer Dejour McCray, has transformed the Blue Devils from what would have been a veteran squad with the potential to make some noise in the Class 4 Northwestern District to a unit that will rely heavily on contributions from inexperienced players for the second year in a row.

“You can prepare for the graduation losses,” Thompson said. “As tough as it is to swallow, we knew Dejour was moving on. But the unexpected losses, regardless of the reasons for them, can really catch you off guard.”

Cropp, Reynolds, Thompson and Williams were all seasoned performers who had experience playing key minutes for Culpeper.

“It’s just like losing four starters with the snap of a finger,” Thompson said of the group. “All of them started for us at various times in the past and knew what to expect in the heat of the moment out there, as well as what I was going to ask of them on a daily basis.”

Each of the four had their own reasons for choosing not to take the floor this season. Cropp prioritized school and work, Reynolds recently had knee surgery, and Thompson and Williams decided to focus solely on track and field and soccer, respectively.

“It’s tough to lose them, but I understand their reasons for opting out,” Thompson said.