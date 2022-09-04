Marcus Johnson-Williams led the Salem Sun Devils of Virginia Beach to a pair of victories over perennial playoff contenders to open the 2022 campaign: 15-8 in their season opener at Bayside and then 56-7 in the team's home opener over Ocean Lakes.

However, an unexpected twist comes on Labor Day weekend as Johnson-Williams confirmed to VirginiaPreps.com that he is departing for a new position as Athletic Director at Denbigh High School in Newport News. His first official day in that post will come later this month.

"It's a great opportunity to be able to affect school-wide programs. When we talk to the football team about family and how important it is, this gives me the chance to practice something that we preach all the time," said Johnson-Williams, who has two teenage daughters; one in eighth grader and another who's a ninth grader at Woodside High in Newport News.

"The family component was a motivating factor in doing this, traveling 40 minutes every day. I wanted to be more responsive to family. I want to thank Salem for allowing me to be their Head Coach and really appreciate getting the chance to continue the tradition they've established over the years. They gave me a great opportunity and presented me with a challenge, so I appreciate them fully. I'm also excited for this new opportunity."

In collaboration with the Salem leadership, Johnson-Williams decided to inform the team of the news following their running clock victory over Ocean Lakes on September 1st. The Sun Devils are set to have a bye week before their next scheduled contest at home on September 16th against Tallwood.

"I told the kids that life is a sprint, not a marathon," relayed Johnson-Williams, 10-3 overall in his 13 games at the helm of the Sun Devils. "My moving on is part of the potential adverse situation that life presents. However, the question is how do you prepare every day? I'll be the first to say that I talked to the kids about it and they're excited that they've been prepared to have a great season no matter what."

Johnson-Williams, 47, has roots in Newport News as he played center at the now defunct Homer L. Ferguson High School for Tommy Reamon, with whom he would spend 13 seasons coaching with at Landstown. Well before that, he taught social studies at Warwick High in Newport News, where he coached with Reamon, and not long after spent four years as an assistant coach at nearby Heritage High.

Before coming to Salem, Johnson-Williams went into administration as an Assistant Principal at S.P. Morton Elementary School in Franklin. Yet, the coaching bug stuck with the former Norfolk State linebacker. In his first season with the Sun Devils, the team overcame injuries - including one to Class of 2025 standout Ari Watford in September - to achieve an 8-3 record and advance to the regional semifinals.

"One of the things I wanted to do in sustaining the program when I got hired was to get great teachers, which equates to coaches. In a year's time, I think I did that," stated Johnson-Williams, confident Salem will continue its success in 2022 as he roots them on from afar.

"It's evident that our start and our journey that the football team is headed in the right direction. I'm excited for the kids in how they've prepared themselves to have a great season. That is the most important thing I want people to understand because these young men have been working incredibly hard all off-season and I truly believe they're going to have a great season."

With Johnson-Williams departing, an internal decision by the Salem administration is expected to be made in naming their interim Head Coach.

The Sun Devils 219-142 all-time with 17 playoff appearances in 33 seasons. That includes 12 consecutive postseason trips dating back to 2010.



