VirginiaPreps - Demon Deacon staff adds second QB to 2021 class with Billy Edwards

The decision to flip from Old Dominion to Wake Forest seems like an easy one on paper.

For Lake Braddock (Va.) quarterback Billy Edwards, the newest Wake commit, the decision was anything but easy.

"I really had to think it through and make sure it was the right spot for me," Edwards said about the decision. "But once I thought it through , I didn’t hesitate to make the jump."

Edwards becomes commitment No. 19 for the Demon Deacons, and is the second QB commit for the staff in the 2021 class.

He spent some time with DeaconsIllustrated to talk about his decision.