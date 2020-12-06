VirginiaPreps - Demon Deacon staff adds second QB to 2021 class with Billy Edwards

Demon Deacon staff adds second QB to 2021 class with Billy Edwards
The decision to flip from Old Dominion to Wake Forest seems like an easy one on paper.
For Lake Braddock (Va.) quarterback Billy Edwards, the newest Wake commit, the decision was anything but easy.
"I really had to think it through and make sure it was the right spot for me," Edwards said about the decision. "But once I thought it through , I didn’t hesitate to make the jump."
Edwards becomes commitment No. 19 for the Demon Deacons, and is the second QB commit for the staff in the 2021 class.
He spent some time with DeaconsIllustrated to talk about his decision.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"To be honest, this was not an easy decision. With my other options already on the table, I really had to think it through, and make sure it was the right spot for my family and I.
My family is excited for me, and happy for me to sign and be done with my recruitment for good. When it came down to it, my family and I knew I had 2 great options, so they helped me weigh the decision, and go down the list of pros and cons to figure out which spot was the best for me.
Academics and football. Those two are huge there (at Wake) in the sense that I can play in the ACC and at the same time get a degree that is one of the premier in the country."