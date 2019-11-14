News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-14 08:33:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Defense Dominates As Lafayette Bests Warhill

Mike Green, who caught a touchdown pass, played a key role on both sides of the ball in Lafayette's shutout of Warhill
Mike Green, who caught a touchdown pass, played a key role on both sides of the ball in Lafayette's shutout of Warhill (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Reese Becker • VirginiaPreps
@ReeseBecker
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Lafayette and Warhill both entered last Friday's contest at 8-1 overall, with both teams secured in the playoffs, but the seeding not 100-percent certain.Warhill honored their seniors in the regula...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}