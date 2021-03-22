VirginiaPreps - Defending Champs Maury Beat Norview to Stay in Region 5A Race

Maury and Norview came into their annual matchup Friday with both teams at 2-1 overall, each needing a win desperately to stay in the race for one of the four playoff spots in Region 5A.

Norview jumped out to an early lead on a 60-yard Ahmad Ashby touchdown run within the first three minutes. However, after that, it was all Maury, cruising to the 41-14 victory. Coach Dyrri McCain's Commodores rattled off 41 unanswered points in the win. Maury applied pressure as Demonte Dunlap had the game of his life, breaking free for 237 yards on the night along with 3 scores. Known for their air attack, the Commodores At the end of the day, Maury ran for 312 yards rushing on the Pilots defense. Maury's swiss army knife, Ahmarian Granger also ran for three scores on 52 yards rushing.

Neither side could get much going in the passing game on a windy night, as the two teams combined to go 14-21 for 120 yards on the night. Maury moves to 3-1, with their playoff hopes intact. The Commodores know they can't get caught up in scoreboard watching what other teams do and rather just control what they can control. "We gotta win. We've just gotta win," McCain said regarding his team's outlook beyond the regular season. "I think we talked about that before the season. That's anybody in any boat. I don't think about a specific win. We just have to win every game that we play. Everybody has to do that, including us. We are in that boat. We have to win every game and we got it done today."



Inside the Numbers:

Seen running the ball last season for Norcom, Demonte Dunlap had a performance to remember for Maury with 237 yards rushing and 3 TD's to lead them past Norview (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Maury Stats: QB Eric Gibson: 3-4, 11yds, int, 23yds rush RB Demonte Dunlap: 237yds, 3 TD WR Ahmarian Granger: 32yds rush, 1 rec, 5yds, 3-3 passing, 18yds passing



Norview Stats: QB Taquan Trotman: 5-10, 46yds RB Ahmad Ashby: 120yds, TD WR MarQeese Dietz: 3yds rush, 2 rec, 7yds, 2-4 passing, 45 passing yds, pass TD



Scoring Summary - Maury 41, Norview 14: Time Scoring Play Score 9:12 1Q Norview- 60yd Ahmad Ashby TD Run. XP missed Norview 6-0 4:22 1Q Maury- 8yd Ahmarian Granger TD Run. XP Good Maury 7-6 3:52 2Q Maury- 49yd Demonte Dunlap TD Run. XP missed Maury 13-6 8:22 3Q Maury- 4yd Demonte Dunlap TD Run. XP Good Maury 20-6 3:33 3Q Maury- 19yd Ahmarian Granger TD Run. XP Good Maury 27-6 1:30 3Q Maury- 32yds Demonte Dunlap TD Run. XP Good Maury 34-6 4:50 4Q Maury- 3yd Ahmarian Granger TD Run. XP Good Maury 41-6 0:58 4Q Norview- 15yd TD pass from MarQeese Dietz to Josh Johnson. 2pt try good. Maury 41-14

What's Next?

Dyrri McCain's Commodores are hoping to finish the regular season strong and earn a spot in the postseason so they can go for a third consecutive Region 5A title (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)