The Deep Run Wildcats were finishing their second decade of football strong to say the very least.

Deep was 50-53 in the 2010's and won 4 more games than they did in the 2000's while losing 25 fewer games. Three playoff appearances was the most for the Wildcats in a single decade as well.

When the Wildcats walked off the field at the end of the 2019 season they did so short of their goals. Yes, they did go undefeated during the regular season, 10-0 with their only real challenge to that point being a narrow 3-point win over Patrick Henry; a Class 4 State Semifinalist mind yo

The Wildcats topped Prince George 49-6 in the first round but in the second round the Wildcats fell to Manchester18-35 to end their season. The Wildcats had plans to win a region title and compete for a state title and now over a year later the Wildcats have unfinished business.