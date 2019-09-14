On a cloudy, sometimes misty Friday night at Deep Run, the Wildcats not only pulled off their first win over Henrico in 7 years but they also won their first home game over Henrico since 2009! In the first half of this contest it was all Deep Run. Bo Kite did much of what he has done all season pounding the ball although the key early seemed to be misdirection, a fake handoff here, a fake handoff there and he would go the opposite direction. The Wildcats had little trouble moving the ball on the Warrior defense. Meanwhile the Warriors were having trouble running the ball. Eric McDaniels had limited success early as the defense of Deep Run focused on shutting down that run game that is key to the Warriors offense. As halftime drew near the Warriors scored as time expired on a huge momentum builder for the second half, a 52-yard touchdown pass to Fred Jones from Jacqueal Thomas. In the fourth quarter things got interesting. Deep Run began to look a little tired after a physical game and the Warriors frustrated with penalties and looking at the scoreboard and seeing them down got the spark they needed. Fred Jones busted off a 95-yard punt return along the visitor side and a little more than two minutes later they were in the end zone again. The Wildcats got a scare from Henrico but the comeback efforts came to an end with Deep Run scoring with a minute to go in the game. A 4-point lead was now 11 and there was little time left for Henrico to pull off any miracles. The loss drops Henrico to 2-1 while Deep Run is now 3-0 facing another undefeated in Patrick Henry next week.

Deep Run making their way to the field, ready for a fight.

1st Quarter Highlights

Deep Run nearly suffered a serious blunder on the opening kickoff. Gabe Henderson picked up the punt, fumbled it and Henrico saw the loose ball and charged towards it but the Wildcats were able to fall on it avoiding what would have been a disastrous start. With the ball to open the game Deep Run in 90 yards and less than 5 minutes later the Wildcats were in the end zone. The Wildcats spread the ball around early on this drive with Bo Kite & Alva Rose running the rock as well as Kyle Gensone. Gensone had a 17-yard run on third down that kept the drive alive on 3rd & 6. Gensone also was the recipient of a toss from Kite for 9 yards as Gensone as the Wildcats kept moving the ball on Henrico capped by a 34-yard run from Kite to the house. The Warriors first drive of the night netted 34 yards between a pass to Corvin Wallace and 22 yards on the ground from Eric McDaniels on three carries. Deep Run's next possession was not nearly as productive as their first... A holding call against the Wildcats put them in a hole they could not recover from.

2nd Quarter Highlights

Henrico had the ball back, just down 7-0 in the second quarter. The Warriors then got Marquee Harvey involved in the game after two Eric McDaniels runs netted 15 yards. Marquee Harvey had three carries in a row for 25 yards. McDaniels got back in the foray with a huge 3-yard run on 4th & 2 to keep the drive alive. Quarterback Jacqueal Thomas also got in on the action of the game with two carries of 23 yards. Penalties however doomed this drive... holding on one place, false start on another. Henrico faced 1st & 20 and steadily went backwards. Deep Run's next drive was promising... From their own 10 the Wildcats were moving the ball up the field, Kite laying a stiff arm to defenders as he chews up 12 yards, Miles Ellis making plays on the ground and while playing catch with Kite. But just as penalties hurt Henrico, so too did they hurt Deep Run. Deep Run was called for illegal substitution on 3rd & 6 and false start on 4th & 15. On the ensuing punt Henrico fumbled the ball but recovered. Pinned back at the 3, Henrico went conservative to avoid any mistakes and the Deep Run defense brought it forcing a Henrico punt. The Henrico punt was blocked and recovered and taken to the end zone by Gabe Henderson for the touchdown. Henderson also caught a pass from Kite on a 2-point conversion to make it a 15-0 lead. If that were not bad enough for Henrico, it got worse. After a big Henrico kick return Jacqueal Thomas was intercepted by Tim Monica with Deep Run returning it to the 10. In 2 plays Deep Run was back in the end zone behind a 9-yard pass from Kite to Henderson. The fireworks were not done yet... A action packed second quarter ended with a 52-yard pass from Thomas to Fred Jones on second down as time expired. With an Eric McDaniels 2-point conversion the Wildcats lead was now 21-8.

3rd Quarter Highlights

Henrico had momentum following that touchdown as time expired in the first half. The trio of Jacqueal Thomas, Marquee Harvey and Eric McDaniels proved to be a winner working their way from their own 32 to the Deep Run 39 all in the ground game. Disaster struck however as Thomas was intercepted for a second time... this one by Sam Hutchinson! As was the case on that first possession of the game the Wildcats spread the ball around... Bo Kite, Miles Ellis, Alva Rose and Kyle Gensone all got their hands on the ball as the Wildcats marched 36 yards to the 15 of Henrico. That is where disaster nearly struck for Deep Run when Miles Ellis fumbled but the Wildcats avoided disaster recovering the loose ball at the Henrico 5. That was all the space Kite needed to hit the end zone with his second rushing touchdown of the night. 28-8 Deep Run with 5 minutes to go in the third quarter. Henrico turned the ball over for a 3rd time in 4 possessions. The Warriors behind Harvey and McDaniels were going with the ground game after two Thomas interceptions. 22-yards later the Warriors had a fresh set of downs at the Deep Run 31 and on the ensuing carry Marquee Harvey put the ball on the ground with Deep Run on the recovery. The Wildcats would not be able to capitalize on this turnover.

4th Quarter Highlights

A holding call early set Deep Run back 6 yards and thanks to a spectacular Gabe Henderson reaching pass along the home side for 25-yards the Wildcats recovered. The Warriors on defense were trying to force a turnover... on an Alva Rose carry Raveon Atkins could be seen trying to pull the ball loose but to no avail. Deep Run however could not convert the first down. Deep Run punted and Fred Jones of Henrico took that punt and raced 95 yards up the visitor sideline for the touchdown. Coupled with an Eric McDaniels 2-point conversion run the Warriors trailed 28-16. Deep Run had the ball 1st & 10 from their own 17 when Simeon Goodwin and Terrence Willis brought the heat on defense getting to Bo Kite for a loss of 9 yards! A loss the Wildcats could not recover from, a rare 3 & out for Deep Run on this night. On the very first play, from their own 44 Jacqueal Thomas put it in the air and hit Justin Goode for a huge 46-yard connection. One play later it was Eric McDaniels punching it in for a Henrico touchdown followed by a 2-point conversion. Suddenly Henrico was within 4 points of a Deep Run team that had been in control of this game from the start. Deep Run needed a score, needed a long drive to put this game away and they got just that. The Wildcats began from their own 24 and behind Miles Ellis & Bo Kite the Wildcats moved the ball out to the 45. On the next play Deep Run was called for holding. Now facing 1st & 22, the Wildcats picked up just 11 yards on two plays. Deep Run however was aided with Bo Kite going with the keeper and having a Henrico defender hitting him out of bounds late. That gave the Wildcats the first down they needed and put the ball on the 27. Deep Run on 2nd down was again called for holding but this one only set them back five yards and Kite made that up in one run. Kite kept muscling his way through the Warriors defense and ultimately Kite wore down the defense pushing the ball little by little to the 1 of Henrico. Henrico was called for offsides and one play later with a minute left in the game, Kite and the Wildcats were in the end zone once again. With the PAT Deep Run had a 35-24 lead with little time left. As the Wildcats attempted to pull off some miraculous heroics, Thomas was intercepted for a third time when Miles Ellis got in front of the receiver for the pick. Just like that Deep Run had thwarted the Henrico comeback and sealed victory for the Wildcats.

Eric McDaniels with TD run with 7:06 to go and gets 2pt conversion makes it 28-24. @HenricoFootball on comeback trail.... #VirginiaPreps pic.twitter.com/cE7wbQZxSR — Danny Lewis (@CRF4Dan) September 14, 2019

Deep Run Wildcats 35, Henrico Warriors 24 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 7:41(1Q) 34-yard Bo Kite run. Carter Foy PAT. Deep Run 7-0 1:23(2Q) 1-yard Sam Hutchinson run. Gabe Henderson 2-point conversion. Deep Run 15-0 :20(2Q) 9-yard pass from Bo Kite to Gabe Henderson. PAT no good. Deep Run 21-0 :00(2Q) 52-yard pass from Jacqueal Thomas to Fred Jones. Eric McDaniels 2-point conversion. Deep Run 21-8 5:00(3Q) 5-yard run from Bo Kite. Carter Foy PAT. Deep Run 28-8 9:53(4Q) 95-yard punt return from Fred Jones. Eric McDaniels PAT. Deep Run 28-16 7:14(4Q) 10-yard run from Eric McDaniels. Eric McDaniels PAT. Deep Run 28-24 1:00(4Q) 1-yard run from Bo Kite. Carter Foy PAT. Deep Run 35-24

Wildcats celebrating with their fans after 35-24 win over Henrico

Players of the Game

Usually it is the run game of Henrico that steals the headlines but on this night you must give it up to Fred Jones. The junior wide receiver had 3 receptions for 67 yards plus a touchdown. His biggest play however was that 95-yard punt return for the touchdown. Jones certainly showed he is an asset to the Henrico offense. On the Deep Run side of things... you gotta go with Bo Kite who made it happen on offense. Just 4 of 6 for 48 passing for a touchdown, his damage was mostly done in the ground game with 178 yards on 33 carries and 3 touchdowns!

Extra Points