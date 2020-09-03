VirginiaPreps - Deep Creek Names Craig Frost New Head Basketball Coach

Craig Frost has gotten the taste of what it's like coaching in the competitive Southeastern District the past decade. Now, he gets to run in his own program.

The Deep Creek Hornets out of Chesapeake have officially hired him as their new Head Boys Basketball Coach. Frost takes over for Leroy Ricks, who stepped down in the spring after winning 192 games over 17 seasons.

"I'm very honored and humbled for this opportunity," Frost told VirginiaPreps.com. "It's been a long time coming. I've been talking to some people getting insight about it, this new chapter, and am ready to get started."

Frost, 49, has a military background. He is a retired 22-year member of the United States Air Force, and holds a bachelor's degree in Health and Sports Science with a concentration in Coaching Studies.

"Since I was a little kid, I've always loved basketball," Frost pointed out. "I've always had a basketball mind, even in my early years when I was in the military, and it just grew from there."

Frost spent the past eight seasons at Nansemond River as a varsity assistant to Ed Young, the dean of coaches in the Southeastern District with a 254-137 mark in 16 years at the Suffolk school. Young's 476 victories, with 436 coming in Virginia, rank among the most in the Hampton Roads area and state.

For the past four years, Frost served as the Head Coach of the junior varsity basketball team. He compiled a 61-19 record in that role. The position was held for several years by Paul Hall, who left that post with the Warriors in 2014 to become the Head Coach at Western Branch, where he's compiled a record of 106-48 in six seasons with three State Tournament Final Four appearances.

"I can't say enough about what both of them have done for me. Of course, they're great coaches, but even more than just that as people," noted Frost, who was a certified official for 15 years and also has coached in various AAU programs.

"Coach Young gave me a chance. He gave me a lot of leeway. He gave me a lot of things to do during the season and the off-season, so that helped prepare me for the job. Coach Hall is an excellent basketball coach and a good friend as well. He's someone I can talk to and lean on, plus wins a lot, so that helps, too."



