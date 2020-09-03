VirginiaPreps - Deep Creek Names Craig Frost New Head Basketball Coach

Deep Creek Names Craig Frost New Head Basketball Coach
Craig Frost has gotten the taste of what it's like coaching in the competitive Southeastern District the past decade. Now, he gets to run in his own program.
The Deep Creek Hornets out of Chesapeake have officially hired him as their new Head Boys Basketball Coach. Frost takes over for Leroy Ricks, who stepped down in the spring after winning 192 games over 17 seasons.
"I'm very honored and humbled for this opportunity," Frost told VirginiaPreps.com. "It's been a long time coming. I've been talking to some people getting insight about it, this new chapter, and am ready to get started."
Frost, 49, has a military background. He is a retired 22-year member of the United States Air Force, and holds a bachelor's degree in Health and Sports Science with a concentration in Coaching Studies.
"Since I was a little kid, I've always loved basketball," Frost pointed out. "I've always had a basketball mind, even in my early years when I was in the military, and it just grew from there."
Frost spent the past eight seasons at Nansemond River as a varsity assistant to Ed Young, the dean of coaches in the Southeastern District with a 254-137 mark in 16 years at the Suffolk school. Young's 476 victories, with 436 coming in Virginia, rank among the most in the Hampton Roads area and state.
For the past four years, Frost served as the Head Coach of the junior varsity basketball team. He compiled a 61-19 record in that role. The position was held for several years by Paul Hall, who left that post with the Warriors in 2014 to become the Head Coach at Western Branch, where he's compiled a record of 106-48 in six seasons with three State Tournament Final Four appearances.
"I can't say enough about what both of them have done for me. Of course, they're great coaches, but even more than just that as people," noted Frost, who was a certified official for 15 years and also has coached in various AAU programs.
"Coach Young gave me a chance. He gave me a lot of leeway. He gave me a lot of things to do during the season and the off-season, so that helped prepare me for the job. Coach Hall is an excellent basketball coach and a good friend as well. He's someone I can talk to and lean on, plus wins a lot, so that helps, too."
Although Deep Creek fell on hard times during the 2019-20 campaign, finishing 1-21 overall and at the bottom of the Region 5A standings, they aren't long removed from success. In fact, the Hornets strung together five straight winning records from 2013-18, reaching the Class 4 State Tournament as recent as three seasons ago.
"From our experiences playing them, I knew they had a lot of athletes. It's a good, rich basketball community. They have a good following, and they've had a lot of great players and tradition displayed over the years," Frost commented.
"I'm excited to work with them, along with the alumni, and also all the great athletes in the school. They usually have great athletes in the school, so I think it'll work out well."
At Deep Creek, Frost knows he has his work cut out for him. To achieve and maintain success, he's hoping to develop an identity of a team that plays at a fast pace, applies full-court pressure and effectively spaces the floor on a consistent basis.
"It will be a fun, disciplined brand of basketball," Frost said. "I look forward to bringing my style and philosophy to the program."
The Southeastern District features not only established programs with veteran coaches such as Young's Warriors and Hall's Bruins, but a couple of schools that won state titles this past March in King's Fork at the Class 4 level (shared with Woodrow Wilson) along with Lakeland at the Class 3 level (shared with Cave Spring), among other contenders.
"It's going to be hard going against those guys, but like we always say, competition is competition. Looking to go against the best and do our best is what we always strive for," added Frost, also taking over during an unusual time in our world when it comes to athletics.
"As far as COVID and all of that, it's a situation that we can't control. We have to control what we can control, and be happy and excited that we at least get a chance to compete and get back on the court. I just want for us to have a chance to do whatever we can in the time we have because COVID is here. We just have to adjust to it and do the best we can."
