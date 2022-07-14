Decision Day Preview: LB Tony Rojas

The long-awaited decision day for one of Penn State's top targets, four-star LB Tony Rojas is finally here. The Fairfax (VA) native has been at the top of Penn State's recruiting board for quite a while now and has been a priority target of James Franklin and the rest of the Nittany Lions coaching staff. Rojas is set to announce his commitment at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at Fairfax High School. You can watch on the Fairfax Athletics Sports Network Youtube channel. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial



Entering Thursday, three schools will have their hats present at Rojas's table, Clemson, Georgia, and of course, Penn State. As of Thursday morning, all eight of the future casts put in for Rojas are in favor of the Nittany Lions. Rojas's recruitment has been an interesting one to follow, to say the least. Earlier this year, it seemed Rojas could be on the verge of committing to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class sooner than later but instead held off on making any decision. After holding off on making any commitment decisions, Rojas saw an uptick in his recruitment. In the spring is when both of his other two finalists began recruiting Virginia's No.2 overall prospect. In early March, Clemson offered Rojas after he attended one of the Tigers' Junior Days before receiving an offer from Georgia a little over a month later. Rojas made trips to both Clemson and Athens over the next several months including an official visit to Clemson on June 3 and a trip to Athens in mid-June. In between those visits, he also officially visited Miami (FL) and Penn State.