News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-05 08:07:19 -0500') }} football Edit

DE/OLB Kemari Copeland acknowledges that Army is one of his biggest offers

Free GBK Trial until August 10th
Free GBK Trial until August 10th
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
DE/OLB Kemari Copeland "pumped-up" relative to his Army West Point offer
DE/OLB Kemari Copeland "pumped-up" relative to his Army West Point offer (Rivals.com)

You will find Kemari Copeland playing mostly as a hybrid linebacker/defensive end at Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia.The 6-foot-2, 220 pounder currently holds offers from Ma...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}