DE Keeron Henderson is scheduled to visit Army West Point
Although Keeron Henderson just received his offer from the Army Black Knights, the 6-foot-2, 205 product of Highland Spring High School out of Richmond, Virginia is both anxious and excited to make...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news