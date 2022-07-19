Davin Cosby excited about new NC State offer
Davin Cosby has become one of the big winners of the July evaluation period.
NC State became the latest college to offer the Richmond (Va.) Benedictine standout, who helped Team Loaded VA traveling team finish runner-up at the adidas 3SSB championships in Rock Hill, S.C. He had a team-high 16 points in the triple overtime loss to New World on July 10.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news