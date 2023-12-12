Liberty Christian Academy jumped out to a 21-0 lead then hung on to beat Lafayette 28-14 to win the VHSL D3 State Championship. Clemson commit Gideon Davidson had an amazing game with 302 yards rushing, with three touchdowns while picking off two passes for interceptions. Davidson scored all his touchdowns in the 1st half scoring from 5, 90 and 36 yards out. His 90-yard touchdown run followed an interception he made that stopped a Lafayette scoring drive. His 36-yard touchdown run with 4:11 remaining before halftime gave the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead at the 1st half break.



Lafayette made a comeback in the 2nd half driving 78 yards in nine plays with Hayden Oleksy scoring from 11-yards out to cut the lead to 21-7. James Spencer completed an 84-yard drive with a 2-yard run and suddenly the Rams were within seven (21-14) with 11:57 remaining in the game.

Liberty Christian Academy finally got on the board in the 2nd half on a 44-yard pass from Adam Deyo to Dalton Nesselrotte with 6:30 left to extend the margin back to two touchdowns. The 11-play drive covered 74 yards and took 5:18 off the clock. Lafayette drove to the Liberry Christian Academy 3-yard before coming up short and turning the ball over on downs. The Rams were not able to overcome their turnover disadvantage of 3-1.