Darryl Overton Joins The St. James As Director of Football and Performance

The two-time Virginia Class 6 Champion, two-time Virginia Class 6 Coach of the Year and two-time Washington Post All-Met Coach of the Year joins The St. James to Launch Scholastic Teams and Build High School and Middle School Football Programs

Springfield, VA - - Darryl Overton, regarded as one of the leading High School Football coaches in the country and architect of the highly accomplished Freedom High School (Woodbridge, Virginia) and Hayfield Secondary School (Alexandria, Virginia) football programs, today has been named the Director of Football at The St. James and Head Football Coach of The St. James Performance Academy.

In these roles, Overton will lead The St. James's comprehensive football training, competition and events offerings and will build High School and Middle School Football teams, which will be the first scholastic teams for The St. James Performance Academy.

Overton brings an impressive record of achievement to The St. James. In 10 seasons as a Head Coach, Overton's teams went 103-14, including going 29-0 while winning the 2022 and 2023 Class 6 State Football Championships at Freedom. In addition to back-to-back State Championships, his teams have won 6 district titles and 3 regional crowns.

Overton was selected District Coach of the Year 5 times, Region Coach of the Year 3 times, Washington Post All-Met Coach of the Year 2 times and Virginia State Coach of the Year 2 times. He also received the Prince William County Human Rights Commission Award in 2023 for the extraordinary leadership and service he has provided to communities all over Northern Virginia. He is widely considered the most accomplished coach of his generation in the Greater Washington region and one of the most accomplished in the nation.

"The opportunity to build a football program from the ground up aligned with the vision, reputation, assets and capabilities of The St. James comes along once-in-a-lifetime," said Overton. "Our ability to help young men develop into great people, great students and great football players will be amongst the very best in the country. This has the potential to be extraordinary and I can't wait to get started."

Opened in August 2024, The St. James Performance Academy is an innovative college preparatory sports academy designed to provide unparalleled development opportunities for dedicated student-athletes. Launching scholastic teams is the next phase in the growth of the Academy's offerings with the expectation that, over time, the Academy will have the most comprehensive sports team offerings of any school in the country.

"Darryl Overton has proven himself to be an incredible football coach who cares deeply about the growth and success of young people," said Elyse Graziano, Chief Sports Officer of The St. James. "His ability to connect with people, teach, mentor and build positive, healthy, values-centered cultures in the programs he's led sets him apart far more than all the wins he's achieved. We're proud he's joining us, and we're excited about the tremendous impact he will continue to have in the region."

Applications for admission to the Academy for the 2025 – 2026 academic year are now open and can be found at https://www.thestjames.com/academy.

The next Open House for the Academy is scheduled for Saturday, February 8th at 10:00am. The St. James Performance Academy will host its first Evaluation Day for middle school and high school football players on Sunday, March 9th from 2:30pm – 5:00pm. The Evaluation Day will include an Open House for parents. Shadow days for prospective students are available by request.

For further details, please visit https://www.thestjames.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @thestjames.



