News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-22 16:43:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Darren Sanderlin Named New Hoops Coach at Kempsville

Kaq4dgjomogts4xqh15z
After 17 seasons at his alma mater, Booker T. Washington High in Norfolk, Darren Sanderlin is headed to Virginia Beach to take over the Kempsville Chiefs (Matthew Hatfield)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

After 17 seasons at his alma mater - Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk - Darren Sanderlin was ready for a change. Sanderlin has been named as the new Head Boys Basketball Coach of the Kem...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}