The strange past couple of months for the storied Hampton Crabbers football program just took another twist this week.

Back in the spring, longtime Crabbers Head Football Coach Mike Smith retired from his job as Dean of Students at Hampton High School, yet maintained his football coaching job. However, due to a rule with the Virginia Retirement System that requires a bonafide break in service, Smith - the man with more victories (482) and state titles (12) than anyone else in Virginia High School League history - has been forced off the sidelines until October.

In his place, Danny Mitchell - a longtime aide of Smith since 1979 - was named the interim Head Football Coach. Mitchell coached the first half of last Friday night's season opener against Denbigh, where the Crabbers led 14-0 before weather suspended the contest.

Also the school's Head Baseball Coach for 30 years, Mitchell has decided he will be stepping away from his duties as Head Football Coach and the sport altogether.

"Between baseball and this Crabberween Food Drive we have going on, I felt it was best. When I was an assistant coach I could do it all, but I didn't want to screw up with baseball because I've been doing that a long time and this food drive has become very important to us," Mitchell told VirginiaPreps.com.

"I've had a lot on my table dealing with football and baseball. As a Head Coach, you have so much more responsibility and have to spend so much more time in the film room because it's going to come down to your calls and your decisions you're going to make during the game. I've been doing it a long time. I wanted the kids to give 100% and I couldn't give them 100% and my all to football. I'm taking a leave and just doing baseball."

So who will be coaching the Crabbers for the next few weeks until Smith makes his return? Kenneth Gilliam has been promoted from assistant to Head Football Coach on an interim basis, Hampton Athletic Director Richard Fortune confirmed to VirginiaPreps.com on Thursday.

"We put a lot on Danny expecting him to run football and baseball. Kenny's been an assistant coach here for 30 years and knows the system. We wanted to keep things consistent," remarked Fortune.

"He's been a constant with Coach Smith and played for him, so we wanted to keep that going. Coach Smith should be back for our game on October 4th."

Gilliam played with the Crabbers during the 1970's and was a teammate of Dwight Stephenson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In fact, Gilliam even played on the collegiate level at the University of Richmond before getting into coaching at his alma mater.



