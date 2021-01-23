VirginiaPreps - Cyclones Rally To Deny Foxes' Upset Bid

With a pair of big Battlefield District games against Chancellor and Courtland on tap next week, the Eastern View boys basketball team could have easily fallen into the trap of overlooking Friday's matchup with King George.

The Cyclones didn't quite take the bait, but it still took everything they had to stave off a valiant upset bid by the Foxes.

Gio Maxie scored 17 points, the last eight of which came during a pivotal 24-4 run over the contest's final six-plus minutes, as Eastern View earned a hard-fought 60-49 road victory.

The win keeps the Cyclones (8-1 overall, 7-1 Battlefield) tied atop the district standings with Courtland (8-1, 7-1), which hammered James Monroe 68-45 Friday. The two squads are scheduled to square off next Friday at Eastern View—a rematch of the Cyclones' 66-54 victory back on Jan. 11.

"This one was tough," Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said after Friday's tilt. "It's always difficult to play here, and [King George] made it really hard on us tonight."

King George's Javon Campbell converted a three-point play in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter, capping a 13-2 outburst that began midway through the third period and gave the Foxes (1-6, 1-6) a 45-36 lead and all the momentum they could ask for.

Campbell, a senior forward, tallied eight of his 15 points during the run. He also finished the night with a double-double, pulling down 14 rebounds.

Then, it was as if the Cyclones flipped a switch and turned the game on its ear.

Eastern View's furious rally began with nine straight points. Senior point guard D'Aze Hunter got things started by sinking a pair of free throws, then junior forward Rickey Butler added a layup. A Maxie 3-pointer and a layup by junior forward Corey Long followed, tying the score at 45-all with 4:30 left to play.

While King George retook the lead at 47-45 after a basket by freshman Mekhai White on the ensuing trip down the floor, it was short-lived. Long knotted things back up immediately with another bucket in the paint, and then Maxie followed up a steal and a layup with another trey—his fifth of the contest—to put the Cyclones up 52-47.

Hunter, who recorded 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals in the game, tacked on two more free throws and a pair of layups in the final two minutes to seal the come-from-behind win.

"It felt like we were stuck trying to run in quicksand for three-plus quarters," Thornhill said of his team's performance. "It was like our legs just weren't with us until we got a spark there in the fourth quarter, and then everything turned."