VirginiaPreps - Culpeper Schools Latest to Jump on Streaming Bandwagon

When Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam lowered the maximum capacity on public and private in-person gatherings to just 25 people amid a surge in COVID-19 cases last month, it effectively took away home-field advantage for high school sports teams across the state.

Perhaps more importantly though, it took away the ability for many family members and friends of student-athletes to cheer them on in person.

Both Culpeper County high schools have taken measures to ensure would-be spectators won’t be left entirely in the dark, however.

With high school sports set to kick off this week following months of inactivity caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Culpeper and Eastern View have both announced that they will be streaming all of their home contests via easily accessible platforms.

Culpeper’s games will be carried by the NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) Network, which partners with more than 44 high school state athletic/activities associations to broadcast games and activities across the nation. All NFHS Network events are available to watch online at www.NFHSnetwork.com and through the NFHS Network mobile apps for iOS and Android and TV apps for Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku.

“With fan access being limited [because of COVID-19], we are happy to be able to offer games through the NFHS Network,” Blue Devils athletic director Danny Nobbs said Saturday. “It is a well-structured software that allows for good visibility and steady, high-quality streaming.”

A subscription is required to watch events on NFHS, and it is available for $10.99 per month or a one-time annual fee of $69.99.

“We really feel that it is the best alternative for not being able to attend these games in person,” Nobbs said. “And because so many other schools are jumping on board with it as well, it will likely become a viable option to watch away games as well.”

Eastern View is going the YouTube route for its streams. All that will be required of potential viewers is to log in to their respective YouTube accounts and subscribe to EV Nation TV.

Cyclones AD Mark Settle was calibrating the newly-installed camera in Eastern View’s gym last Friday. It’s a Hudl Focus camera, which records and uploads footage automatically without requiring a human operator in the way a traditional camera does.

The new camera will be ready to go for the Cyclones’ first home game of the year: a boys basketball matchup with Caroline scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m.

“Our boosters paid for this camera last year,” Settle pointed out. “It’s often used for capturing game film so kids can put together highlight packages that college coaches can watch on Hudl. But with the pandemic going on, we thought it would be a great opportunity to take advantage of this technology to bring the games to family members, friends and fans who can’t attend them in person.”

Settle emphasized that Eastern View will still allow some in-person attendance at its home games, but that tickets will be very limited and offered to family members of senior student-athletes first.

“Each of our senior athletes will be provided with two tickets to each home game,” he underscored. “They are our priority, because we want their parents to be able to come watch them play. That will comprise most of our in-person attendance.”

Some neighboring school systems, such as Spotsylvania for example, have made the decision not to allow any spectators at their events.

“Everyone is doing what they feel is best for their kids,” Settle added. “I don’t advise any of our Eastern View fans to just show up, whether it’s here or at an away game, expecting to get in. Streaming really is going to be their best bet to watch these games.”