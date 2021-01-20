VirginiaPreps - Culpeper Routs Previously Unbeaten Fauquier

With only one starter back from last season and opportunities to hit the court coming few and far between, the Culpeper boys basketball team hasn’t been able to gain its footing yet this winter.

Losses to William Monroe and Handley, a pair of squads expected to be very strong this year, came more than three weeks apart and put the Blue Devils in a 0-2 hole.

Culpeper was finally able to gain some traction in a 55-45 win at Kettle Run last Friday, something head coach James Thompson hoped his team could build on with three games scheduled for this week.

The Blue Devils didn’t disappoint Thompson Tuesday night, never trailing in an easy 70-54 victory over previously unbeaten Fauquier.

“It’s always about building chemistry,” Thompson said. That usually takes 10 or 12 games to achieve, and in a normal season you’d have played that many games by now. With COVID and a shorter season, we’re trying to accelerate that process.”

Culpeper (2-2 overall, 2-1 Class 4 Northwestern District) built a 36-25 halftime edge Tuesday, using balanced scoring from a handful of contributors and a swarming 2-3 zone to blitz the visiting Falcons (3-1, 2-1) from the get-go.

Nathan Amos scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the second quarter, sinking a pair of 3-pointers in the process.

Amos, a sophomore, is transitioning from shooting guard to point guard after transferring from crosstown rival Eastern View during the offseason.

“I’ve been throwing a lot of things at him,” Thompson said of Amos, who also totaled five rebounds, five steals and four assists while turning the ball over just twice. “He’s done a solid job of handling all the changes and added responsibility.”