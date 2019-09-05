VIRGINIA BEACH – Corey Hunter opened the game with a 79-yard kickoff return that set up a first and goal situation for Cox (1-1), and he didn’t look back from there.

Hunter proceeded to post 118 yards on 22 carries, his first 100+ yard game, as the Falcons dealt Kempsville their 58th consecutive loss, 32-14.

Kempsville (0-2) again stumbled when Raevon Gordan lost the ball on his first kickoff return of the night, giving it back to the Falcons at the Kempsville 21.

But the Chiefs forced a goal line stand that would prove to be emblematic of their play on the north end Wednesday.

Cox, who held the visitors to 39 yards and a first down at halftime, nearly doubled their two-touchdown lead midway through the third quarter. Tyshawn Creighton’s return set up a 30-yd field for Cox which Hunter handled himself, then George Ballance took a fumble recovery 42 yards off an Isi Etute sack/fumble of quarterback Caleb Roby.

Roby proceeded to find Gordan for a 27-yard score, then used consecutive passes of 14 and 30 yards to set up Naiquan Washington’s two-yard touchdown.

Cox secured the victory by forcing Kempsville to turn it over on downs their last two drives of the game.

In their head-to-head series, Cox has now won 14 consecutive games against Kempsville, taking a 27-23-2 lead over the Chiefs since it began back in 1968.








