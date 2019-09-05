Cox Handles Kempsville 32-14
VIRGINIA BEACH – Corey Hunter opened the game with a 79-yard kickoff return that set up a first and goal situation for Cox (1-1), and he didn’t look back from there.
Hunter proceeded to post 118 yards on 22 carries, his first 100+ yard game, as the Falcons dealt Kempsville their 58th consecutive loss, 32-14.
Kempsville (0-2) again stumbled when Raevon Gordan lost the ball on his first kickoff return of the night, giving it back to the Falcons at the Kempsville 21.
But the Chiefs forced a goal line stand that would prove to be emblematic of their play on the north end Wednesday.
Cox, who held the visitors to 39 yards and a first down at halftime, nearly doubled their two-touchdown lead midway through the third quarter. Tyshawn Creighton’s return set up a 30-yd field for Cox which Hunter handled himself, then George Ballance took a fumble recovery 42 yards off an Isi Etute sack/fumble of quarterback Caleb Roby.
Roby proceeded to find Gordan for a 27-yard score, then used consecutive passes of 14 and 30 yards to set up Naiquan Washington’s two-yard touchdown.
Cox secured the victory by forcing Kempsville to turn it over on downs their last two drives of the game.
In their head-to-head series, Cox has now won 14 consecutive games against Kempsville, taking a 27-23-2 lead over the Chiefs since it began back in 1968.
Kempsville (0-2) 0 0 7 7 - 14
Cox (1-1) 14 0 18 0 - 32
SCORING SUMMARY
C – Hauser 9 Run (Leslie kick)
C – Hauser 2 Run (Leslie kick)
C – Hunter 2 Run (Leslie kick blocked)
C – Ballance 42 Fumble Recovery (Kassir kick missed)
K – Gordan 27 Pass from Roby (Armstrong kick)
C – Hunter 3 Run (Kassir kick blocked)
K – Washington 2 Run (Armstrong kick)
TEAM STATS (KEM/COX):
First Downs 12 / 19
Rushes-Yds 22-62 / 42-161
Comp/Att/Int 12/29/2 / 8/19/1
Passing Yds 154 / 78
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 / 1-1
Penalties 5-26 / 2-20
Punts-Avg 4-35.8 / 2-32.5
NOTABLES
KEMPSVILLE
Caleb Roby 10/25/2, 129 yds, TD passing; 3-(-24) yds rushing
A.J. Brittle 5-83 receiving
Casjohn Owens 10-59 rushing, 5-5 receiving
Quran Boyd 6-21 rushing, 2-9 receiving
Raevon Gordan 2-41, TD receiving
Jovon Mims INT (37 yd return)
Amari Presley 2 P/D
Darien Seymore-Jackson 1 Fumble Recovery
Jaylon White 1 sack
Quran Boyd 2 TFL
COX
Dylan Hauser 7/15/1, 58 yds passing, 9-47 rushing
Corey Hunter 22-118, 2 TD rushing, 2-(-4) receiving, 79-yd return on opening kickoff
Isi Etute 3-39 receiving, 7 tackles (2 TFL, 1 sack), INT (39 yds), FF, PD
Tyshawn Creighton 1-32 receiving
Connor Toben 2.5 TFL, 0.5 sack
Mick Manning INT, PD
George Ballance 42 yd fumble recovery for a TD (off Etute sack/FF)