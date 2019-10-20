The old saying, "Defense wins games," would have loved this one.

In a matchup of Pulaski County traveled to Blacksburg and came away with a 12-3 victory over the Bruins.

Pulaski County limited the Bruins to 96 total yards for the game and held them to just four yards rushing on 25 rushes, Their defense held them to one first down for the entire second half and six for the game.

The Cougars (7-1, 3-1) got two field goals from senior kicker Broc Simpson. One was from 27 yards out in the second quarter that tied the game at three with just 10 seconds left in the first half. His other was also 27 yards that put the Cougars up 6-3 at the 9:25 mark of the fourth quarter. The only touchdown of the contest game with 1:55 left in the game as Chris Shay barreled his way into the end zone from four yards out.

Blacksburg (5-3, 2-2) scored first when James Poland hit a 37-yard field goal with 3:41 to go in the first half. QB Luke Goforth led the Bruins with 29 yards rushing on eight carries. He didn't play in the second half due to an injury.

"I'm so proud of how the kids performed tonight," said a very pleased Cougar Head Coach Stephen James. "Our defense played extremely well again. We challenged them this week in practice. Broc (Simpson) kicked well and our offense did enough to win the game."

The Cougars were led in rushing by Shay with 92 yards on 22 carries. Keyontae Kennedy rushed for 86 yards on 20 rushes.

Pulaski County will have a bye week next Friday and Blacksburg will travel to Hidden Valley.





