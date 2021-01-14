VirginiaPreps - Cougars Roar by Carroll County

Pulaski County put five players into double figures as they routed the Cavaliers of Carroll County to the tune of 74-50 in the Cougar Den.

Sophomore Kyle O'Neal knocked down four 3's as he finished with 14 points. Peyton McDaniel added 12 points, while Josh Bourne and J J Gulley both contributed 11 points each. Jerzee Johnson came off the bench to chip in 10 for the Cougars, who enjoyed arguably their most efficient outing of the season to date.

The Cougars went up 16-12 after the first quarter and stretched that advantage to 41-24 going into intermission.

Carroll County got a game-high 20 points from senior Brady Dalton, the lone Cavs player in double-digits in points. Xavier Flippen came close to the double-figure mark, finishing with nine points in the losing effort.



"Everybody got to play and we played well at times," said Cougar Head Coach Tyler Cannoy. "They played some zone and we don't see a lot of that, but we handled it well, as we hit 11 3's."

The Cougars were up 57-36 going into the final quarter when they cleared the bench. The win evened the Cougars record at 2-2 overall and Carroll County dropped to 1-2 overall.





