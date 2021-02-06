VirginiaPreps - Cougars Claw Spartans

Playing their final regular season contest in the Cougar Den, Pulaski County slammed the door on the visiting Salem Spartans by the score of 62-52. The Cougars got 22 points from senior forward AJ McCloud and Peyton McDaniel knocked down three threes as he finished with 15 points. JJ Gulley had 13 points and seven boards.



Salem (0-4) got a game-high 23 points from Owen Dawyot as he was the only Spartan in double figures. Tanner Dallas and Chase Greer both chipped in with nine points apiece.



Pulaski took the early lead 18-11 after the opening stanza. They would go into intermission with a 28-23 advantage and they came out in the third quarter hot, racing out to a 48-32 lead. At one point in the period, they went on an 11-0 run and were up 51-39 going into the final quarter.

The Cougars (5-8) would go to a spread attack in the fourth quarter in an effort to protect the lead, which was helped by hitting seven straight free-throws and 9 of their last 12 to put the game in the win column.

"I liked the match-ups we had on the floor. With the way we sometimes throw the ball away. I thought it was in our best interest to go to a spread," remarked Pulaski Head Coach Tyler Cannoy. "I wasn't stalling. I wanted a good shot or they could foul us. We made our free-throws and it worked out for us."



