CHICAGO (June 14, 2024) — In its 39th year of honoring the nation’s most elite High School athletes, Gatorade today announced Ryan Londeree of Cosby High School is the 2023-24 Gatorade Virginia Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Londeree is the second Gatorade Virginia Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Cosby High School.

The award, which celebrates the nation’s top High School athletes for excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community, distinguishes Londeree as Virginia’s best High School Boys soccer player.

From CEO's and coaches to star athletes, Gatorade Player of the Year winners showcase the power of sport, touting an all-star group of alumni that includes Lyle Yorks (1987-88, E.O. Smith High School, Conn.), Alecko Eskandarian (1999-00, Bergen Catholic High School, N.J.) and Ben Bender (2019-20, Calvert Hall College High School, Md.).

The 5-foot-9, 155-pound senior midfielder led the Titans to a 22-0 record and the Class 6 State Championship this past season. Londeree scored 10 goals and passed for 15 assists while helping to anchor a defense that conceded just eight goals all season. The 2024 Class 6, Region A Player of the Year, he was a 2003 Class 6 First Team All-State selection.

An active member of the faith-based YoungLife ministry, Londeree is an events staff member at the Magnolia Green Country Club. He has volunteered locally as part of multiple community service initiatives through the DECA entrepreneurship organization and he won his school’s Marine Corps Leadership Award at a recent senior awards ceremony.

“Ryan Londeree is one of the purest talents I’ve ever coached against,” said Bobby Garza, Head Coach of Midlothian High School. “He makes the game look easy. When he steps on the field, his teammates match his energy level and it raises the level of his team’s play. He single-handedly changes the outcome of games.”

Londeree has maintained a weighted 3.31 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a national letter of intent to play soccer on scholarship at Virginia Commonwealth University this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction High School football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.

The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.

Londeree joins recent Gatorade Virginia Boys Soccer Players of the Year Edric Zhang (2022-23, Blacksburg High School), Parker Sloan (2021-22, Powhatan High School), Malcolm Brickhouse (2020-21, Charlottesville High School) and Michael Meese (2019-20, Jamestown High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

As part of Gatorade’s commitment to breaking down barriers in sport, every Player of the Year also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To date, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has provided more than $4.9 million in grants to winners across more than 1,900 organizations.



