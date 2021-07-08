Cosby's Bourne Named Gatorade VA Track & Field Boys POY

CHICAGO (July 8, 2021) — In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s best High School athletes, Gatorade today announced Michael Bourne of Cosby High School as its 2020-21 Gatorade Virginia Boys Track & Field Player of the Year.

Bourne is the first Gatorade Virginia Boys Track & Field Player of the Year to be chosen from Cosby High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Bourne as Virginia’s best High School boys track & field athlete.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year award to be announced in July, Bourne joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Lolo Jones (1997-98, Roosevelt High School, Iowa), Allyson Felix (2002-03, Los Angeles Baptist High School, Calif.), Robert Griffin III (2006-07, Copperas Cove High School, Texas), Grant Fisher (2013-14 & 2014-15, Grand Blanc High School, Mich.) and Candace Hill (2014-15, Rockdale County High School, Ga.).

The 6-foot-2, 178-pound senior swept the 110- and 300-meter hurdles events at the Class 6 state meet this past season, leading the Titans to a 13th-place finish as a team. Bourne set personal-best marks in both events at the state meet and, at the time of his selection, Bourne’s time of 13.69 seconds in the 110 hurdles ranked No. 7 nationally among 2021 prep competitors. Also a two-time state indoor champion in the 55-meter hurdles, his 37.29 in the 300 hurdles this spring ranked No. 18 nationally.

The 2021 Student of the Year at Cosby High, Bourne has volunteered locally at the Midlothian Family YMCA and with the Special Olympics. A National Art Society member, he has also donated his time as a youth track and football coach.

“Michael Bourne is a prime example of an athlete that has tremendous talent and a work ethic that is as good or better than his talent level,” said Bryan Still, Head Coach of Cosby High.

Bourne has maintained a weighted 4.63 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete on an athletic scholarship at the University of South Florida this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.

The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which works with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Bourne joins recent Gatorade Virginia Boys Track & Field Players of the Year Javonte' Harding (2019-20, Prince George High School), EJ Richardson III (2018-19, Bethel High School), Daiqwaun Faircloth (2017-18, Nansemond River High School), and Brandon McGorty (2016-17, Chantilly High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Bourne has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing. Bourne is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.

To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.

Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.



*** To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, check out past winners or to nominate student-athletes, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/GatoradePOY or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/Gatorade. ***



