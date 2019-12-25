News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-25 23:23:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Commodores Deny Stone Bridge, Capture First Crown in 80 Years

Eric Gibson completed 20 of 26 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns, plush rushed for a score while not being sacked or getting intercepted
Eric Gibson completed 20 of 26 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns, plush rushed for a score while not being sacked or getting intercepted (Ray Williams, InfinityPhotographyByRay.Zenfolio.com)
Brantley Henninger
VirginiaPreps.com Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Games often have ebbs and flows, but the VHSL Class 5 State Championship at Hampton University between the Maury Commodores and Stone Bridge Bulldogs was truly a tale of two halves. Actually, the m...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}