Commitment breakdown: Virginia athlete Tyler Banks commits to Ole Miss

Tyler Banks hasn't given much away about his recruitment during the process but the Nottoway (Va.) Crewe had plenty of options to choose from coming into Signing Day. Virginia Tech, Michigan, Cal, Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss hosted Banks for official visits but it took Banks a little while to finalize which school he wanted to pick because he could play on either side of the ball. A 6-foot-3, 230-pound athlete, Banks seems to like it a little more on the defensive side of the ball and that helped him narrow down his choices. Ole Miss landed his commitment on Signing Day with the plans to develop him as a linebacker.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"I signed my paperwork," Banks said. "It was my relationship with coach Durkin. He came to Virginia to see me and it grew from there. I went down to there for an unofficial visit and talked to everybody. Coach Partridge and everybody all showed the same love and energy. I went back down for an official visit for the Tulane game and that threw it over the top. The environment, atmosphere and everything."

WHAT THE REBELS ARE GETTING...

There is a lot to like about Banks, regardless of where he lines up on the field. He has a huge frame to fill out but is already very strong and can add more mass without losing the athleticism that makes him a constant mismatch. As a defender, Banks is a very physical player that consistently toss around players that try to block him. He almost seems to relish the contact. Banks flows to the ball carrier well and has plenty of speed to track down plays that go to the other side of the field. Banks is at his best when he can make plays coming off the edge of the defense. He gets into the backfield, beats the man that's supposed to block him, and creates chaos. There isn't anything all that fancy about Banks' game. He's just bigger, faster, and stronger than everybody he's played at the high school level and his transition to college will be an interesting one to follow.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR OLE MISS...