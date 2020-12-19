North Carolina laid the groundwork in the 2021 recruiting cycle for a great 2022 haul in Virginia and it’s already paying some dividends. Three-star all-purpose back Tychaun Chapman announced his commitment to the Tar Heels on Saturday, picking them over teams like Florida State, Alabama, Maryland, and Penn State.

WHAT NORTH CAROLINA IS GETTING

Chapman is a bit undersized but has outstanding speed and very good ball skills. He’ll line up primarily as a receiver at the next level and is particularly dangerous when he can get the ball with space to work. Chapman knows how to make defenders miss and should be a big contributor in the return game as well. Look for Chapman to add significant body mass before he sees consistent playing time.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR THE TAR HEELS