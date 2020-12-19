 Commitment breakdown: UNC lands 2022 speedster Tychaun Chapman
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-19 17:02:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Commitment breakdown: UNC lands 2022 speedster Tychaun Chapman

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
East Coast Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

North Carolina laid the groundwork in the 2021 recruiting cycle for a great 2022 haul in Virginia and it’s already paying some dividends. Three-star all-purpose back Tychaun Chapman announced his commitment to the Tar Heels on Saturday, picking them over teams like Florida State, Alabama, Maryland, and Penn State.

*****

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

*****

WHAT NORTH CAROLINA IS GETTING

Chapman is a bit undersized but has outstanding speed and very good ball skills. He’ll line up primarily as a receiver at the next level and is particularly dangerous when he can get the ball with space to work. Chapman knows how to make defenders miss and should be a big contributor in the return game as well. Look for Chapman to add significant body mass before he sees consistent playing time.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UNC FANS AT TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM

WHY IT'S BIG FOR THE TAR HEELS

North Carolina will be looking for a replacement for Dazz Newsome and, in a few years, Joshua Downs and Chapman will likely fill that role. A speedy, versatile receiving target, Chapman should fit into this North Carolina offense nicely and he’ll have a few years to get prepared. His commitment should help the Tar Heels continue to build momentum in Virginia too. There are a couple highly rated 2022 prospects that could end up joining Chapman at North Carolina and he’ll do his best to recruit them.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}