Commitment breakdown: UNC lands 2022 speedster Tychaun Chapman
North Carolina laid the groundwork in the 2021 recruiting cycle for a great 2022 haul in Virginia and it’s already paying some dividends. Three-star all-purpose back Tychaun Chapman announced his commitment to the Tar Heels on Saturday, picking them over teams like Florida State, Alabama, Maryland, and Penn State.
WHAT NORTH CAROLINA IS GETTING
Chapman is a bit undersized but has outstanding speed and very good ball skills. He’ll line up primarily as a receiver at the next level and is particularly dangerous when he can get the ball with space to work. Chapman knows how to make defenders miss and should be a big contributor in the return game as well. Look for Chapman to add significant body mass before he sees consistent playing time.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR THE TAR HEELS
North Carolina will be looking for a replacement for Dazz Newsome and, in a few years, Joshua Downs and Chapman will likely fill that role. A speedy, versatile receiving target, Chapman should fit into this North Carolina offense nicely and he’ll have a few years to get prepared. His commitment should help the Tar Heels continue to build momentum in Virginia too. There are a couple highly rated 2022 prospects that could end up joining Chapman at North Carolina and he’ll do his best to recruit them.