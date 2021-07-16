Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 RB Kaytron Allen picks Penn State
Kaytron Allen's recruitment started when he was still a student at Virginia Beach (Va.) Norview but teams didn't start to take him seriously as a prospect until he arrived at IMG Academy for his sophomore year. Since then, Allen has been amassing offers from most of the top programs in the country.
Like most of the other recruits, Allen took some visits in June but only Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, and Penn State got official visits from the priority running back. After learning enough about each of his contenders during his visits last month, Allen announced his commitment to Penn State.
WHAT THE NITTANY LIONS ARE GETTING
Allen has a thick build that should be able to stand up to the college game. He has good vision running between the tackles and can find the running lanes to get to the second and third levels. Allen's toughness is obvious when watching the game film and he seems to be a natural as a pass blocker. He can help in the passing game on short and intermediate routes. Allen has very good short area quickness but doesn't possess elite long speed. He'll break off chunks of yards but could have a hard time scoring on long runs at the next level. As long as he's healthy, Allen won't take long time find his way onto the field.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR PENN STATE
Penn State just reloaded their backfield in a major way. James Franklin and his staff just got a commitment from Rivals250 running back Nick Singleton last week and Allen gives them a second in as many weeks. Penn State has been clicking on all cylinders on the recruiting trail and they've put a little distance between themselves at No. 3 and LSU at No. 4. They have a few big targets left on the board that could push them even higher in the team rankings too.