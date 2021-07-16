Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 RB Kaytron Allen picks Penn State

Kaytron Allen's recruitment started when he was still a student at Virginia Beach (Va.) Norview but teams didn't start to take him seriously as a prospect until he arrived at IMG Academy for his sophomore year. Since then, Allen has been amassing offers from most of the top programs in the country.

Like most of the other recruits, Allen took some visits in June but only Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, and Penn State got official visits from the priority running back. After learning enough about each of his contenders during his visits last month, Allen announced his commitment to Penn State.