The addition of Gilliam to this Oklahoma recruiting class is a major upgrade on the defensive line. He is the highest rated defensive line commitment for Lincoln Riley’s squad so far this cycle. Gilliam brings a great blend of power, speed, and technique to the field and he should help Oklahoma in a variety of ways. He has the frame and skillset to turn into a dominant interior defensive lineman. The Oklahoma strength and conditioning staff will work to build out Gilliam’s frame but will try to keep his quickness, which will make him a mismatch against interior offensive linemen. The interior and edge abilities Gilliam will bring to Norman should help the Oklahoma coaching staff create a lot of mismatches and confusion on the offensive side of the ball. Expect to see Gilliam making plenty of big plays against the run and in the backfield on passing downs.