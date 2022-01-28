Commitment breakdown: OL Anthony Donkoh commits to Penn State
It wouldn't be surprising if most Penn State fans are unfamiliar with Anthony Donkoh. The Aldie (Va.) Lightridge offensive lineman hasn't garnered many headlines and he holds just five offers. Virginia Tech, one of the schools hosted Donkoh for a game last season and Penn State got him on campus earlier this month.
Donkoh's experience in Happy Valley with his parents blew them away. The family atmosphere, focus on academics, and conversations with the coaching staff made Donkoh feel comfortable enough to end his recruitment and announce his commitment to Penn State.
