Commitment breakdown: Maryland flips RB Ramon Brown
Running back Ramon Brown committed to Virginia Tech in July over teams like Penn State, West Virginia, South Carolina, and Maryland but those teams remained in touch with him. The Midlothian (Va.) Manchester star became a bigger target for other schools when Justin Fuente was relieved of his duties as head coach.
Brown hosted coaches from Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Maryland, and West Virginia for in-home visits this past week and used the final weekend before Signing Day to return to Blacksburg to learn more about new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry and his staff.
After reflecting on that trip and continuing to have discussions over the last few days, Brown announced his decision to commit to Maryland.
WHAT THE TERPS ARE GETTING...
Brown is a really talented running back with a lot of potential. He has good straight line speed and is a tough runner. Brown can see the running lanes and uses his power to break through arm tackles at the second and third levels. He has a frame that should fill out when he gets to the college level and he will fit in nicely as a power running back. Brown also has reliable hands out of the backfield so he should be a factor on third down and in the passing game.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR MARYLAND...
The Terps have wanted Brown badly and their persistence has paid off. The coaching change at Virginia Tech opened a window for Maryland and Mike Locksley and his staff did not waste their opportunity. A lot of credit goes to Maryland assistant Zohn Burden for staying on Brown throughout the process. Maryland has a need for a running back with Brown's skill set and they've filled that spot on their depth chart nicely with the Virginia back.