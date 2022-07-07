Commitment breakdown: Four-star Cameron Seldon chooses Tennessee

Four-star Cameron Seldon didn't take a bunch of unofficial visits like most recruits and he didn't even take all of his official visits. Only Maryland , Penn State , and Tennessee hosted the Heathsville (Va.) Northumberland star for official visits and the Vols were able to do enough to reel in his commitment.

Think of Seldon as a Swiss Army knife. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound athlete can do a lot of different things in all three phases of the game. Seldon will certainly have a role in the return game from the moment he sets foot on campus and he'll likely impact the more on the offensive side of the ball than on defense. Imagine Seldon playing a role similar to what Deebo Samuel does for the San Fransisco 49ers. He has the speed and strength to create favorable matchups when lining up as a receiver. Using that 10.7-second 100-meter speed and his 210-pound frame, defensive backs will have a hard time slowing Seldon down at the line of scrimmage and bringing him down in the open field will be a tall task as well. He has pretty good hands but is raw as a route runner, relying on his physical gifts to beat the competition. Look for Seldon to work out of the slot more than out wide, as a way to take advantage of his speed against bigger defenders. Seldon also has a skill set that should allow him to be very effective on screen passes and even getting handoffs or tosses on outside running plays.

Seldon plays on the edge of the defense at the high school level but, if he were to play defense in college, look for him to play a role as an off-the-ball linebacker or in the box safety. He's at his best when he can use his speed and football instincts to flow to the ball but there would be a fairly steep learning curve for him to adapt to a college defensive scheme.