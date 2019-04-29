Commitment analysis: Five-star LB Antoine Sampah commits to LSU
Five-star linebacker Antoine Sampah has been on dozens of visits to schools around the country. After all that research, the Woodbridge (Va.) Woodbridge Senior announced his commitment to LSU. Samp...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news