News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-29 20:58:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment analysis: Five-star LB Antoine Sampah commits to LSU

K8bqw5z7apl05i3j9wye
Antoine Sampah
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Five-star linebacker Antoine Sampah has been on dozens of visits to schools around the country. After all that research, the Woodbridge (Va.) Woodbridge Senior announced his commitment to LSU. Samp...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}