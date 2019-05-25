Learn what Tyree's commitment to the Fighting Irish means for Notre Dame and its 2020 class in the stories from Blue & Gold Illustrated below.

The Fighting Irish coaching staff likely bursted into excitement as well with Tyree making his silent pledge to Notre Dame a public one.

Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree announced his commitment to Notre Dame and a packed crowd in his school's auditorium erupted with cheers.

Football analyst Bryan Driskell goes in-depth on Tyree's film and what makes him such a special prospect.

Film Room: 2020 RB Chris Tyree

Recruiting insider Mike Singer tells you what you need to know about the Irish's new running back pledge with analysis, offer list, stats, and more.

Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 RB Chris Tyree

What is Tyree's class impact and fit in Chip Long's offense? Driskell breaks it down.

Class Impact: RB Chris Tyree To Notre Dame



Thomas Dale head coach Kevin Tucker discusses Tyree's growth over the past several years on and off the field.

Coach's Take: Irish RB Commit Chris Tyree Presents "Matchup Nightmares"

Tyree spoke with Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Friedman about his choice to select Notre Dame.

Rivals100 RB Chris Tyree commits to Notre Dame

The state of Virginia has been very good to Notre Dame over the years. Senior editor Lou Somogyi gives a historical outlook on the commitment.

Notre Dame & Virginia Running Backs: As Good As It Gets

Notre Dame is pushing close to a top five class. Recruiting insider EJ Holland updates where the Irish stands in the national recruiting rankings.

Notre Dame Closing In On Top 5 Recruiting Class