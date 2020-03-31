A post shared by Max Patterson (@maxspatt) on Mar 31, 2020 at 11:16am PDT

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team added another verbal commitment today to the Class of 2021 today when Virginia native Max Patterson announced his decision to commit to the Scarlet Knights.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver prospect choose Rutgers over the likes of three other offers from Fordham, Monmouth and William and Mary.

