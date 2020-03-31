COMMIT ALERT: Virginia WR Max Patterson chooses Rutgers Football
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team added another verbal commitment today to the Class of 2021 today when Virginia native Max Patterson announced his decision to commit to the Scarlet Knights.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver prospect choose Rutgers over the likes of three other offers from Fordham, Monmouth and William and Mary.
Patterson spoke with TKR about a month ago after his trip to campus for an unofficial visit.
“I loved my visit,” Patterson said. “There was a lot of love and energy from the coaching staff. The coaches said how they were excited or have me up there and it shouldn’t be the only time. They told me how well I’d fit in their system, and hope that I pick them to continue my football and academic career.”
Patterson is now the 10th verbal commitment in the class of 2021 and second wide receiver recruit joining the likes of Carnell Davis.
