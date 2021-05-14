Comeback Propels Cougars to Victory

Playing on a partly cloudy late Thursday afternoon, the home standing Pulaski County Cougars scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Christiansburg Blue Demons, 6-5.

Down 5-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, the Cougars scored once and then scored one more in their half of the fifth to cut their deficit to 5-3.



Leading off the bottom of seventh, Ethan Gallimore would single to left. Moments later, Punky Foster was hit by a pitch and then Will Jarrells drew a walk to load the bases. Drew Dalton came through with a bases loaded single to score Gallimore and draw Pulaski within a run at 5-4.



Caleb Perfater followed suit by sharply smacking a single to right, scoring Foster and Jarrells for the walk-off come from behind win. Relief pitcher Cooper Dunnigan would pick up the win as he threw the last three innings.

Dunnigan allowed no hits, walked three and struck out three. Foster, the starter for Pulaski, went the first four innings, allowing five hits, five runs. Only three of those five runs were earned and struck out five.



Christiansburg got two runs in the first when Tripp Compton's triple knocked in Dawson Gragg. Reagan Harris would then hit a sac fly to score Compton. The Demons scored three runs in the top of the third as they sent nine batters to the plate, but would leave the bases loaded up 5-1.

Compton went 2-for-4, knocking in one and scoring two runs. MJ Hunter had a hit and scored a run, also taking the loss in relief. He gave up three runs, three hits, walked one and hit a batter.



Pulaski County (4-1) got three hits from Dalton and had one RBI. Perfater finished with three RBI and scored a run. Other Cougars with hits were, Gallimore, Jeremiah Hedge, Chase Dotson, Jarrells as well as Perfater. Punky Foster scored two runs to lead the Cougars.



"I'm proud of the kids and how they kept battling here today," said Cougars Head Coach Greg Allen following the comeback victory.

"These guys, especially the seniors, took some lumps as sophomores and I'm happy for them. I thought Dunnigan pitched really well in relief and the kids gave themselves a chance to win the game by battling back and winning it there in the last inning."



