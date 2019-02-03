2021 QB Colt Minson plans to visit Wisconsin this summer
After playing a key role in signing four-star quarterback Graham Mertz in the 2019 class, assistant coach Jon Budmayr has been busy on the recruiting front looking for options in the following two ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news