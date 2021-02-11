Colonial Heights was closing out a dismal decade with a mark of 16-84... 16 wins was the fewest in a decade for the Colonials and the 84 losses was the most ever. The Colonials did make the playoffs but failed to capture that first playoff win.

The 2019 resembled previous seasons for the Colonials with a 1-9 mark in Coach Kyle Krupp's first season at the helm. That victory for the Colonials came against a winless Meadowbrook team by three points. The Colonials were held to single digits in 7 of 10 games and the defense gave up 30 or more points in 8 of their 10 contests.

It was not the best season or decade for the Colonials but the Colonials enter a new decade with a clean slate with the 2010's in the rear view mirror.