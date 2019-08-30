Knocking on the doorstep of playing for a State Championship the past several seasons, the Colonial Forge Eagles ventured into Tidewater territory yet again as they opened the 2019 campaign, taking on a Grassfield Grizzlies squad out of Chesapeake that figures to be much improved.

Not even five minutes into the contest, the host Grizzlies proved to be a genuine threat to the visiting Eagles, getting on the board first on a 32-yard pick-six from Ethan Buenviaje. However, there would be no more scoring the rest of the night for Grassfield and Colonial Forge was able to finally shake them with a pair of touchdown in the game's final six minutes to notch a 27-7 victory.

Returning All-Commonwealth District 1st Team QB Madden Lowe of the Eagles overcame the early miscue by connecting on touchdown passes of 22 and 7 yards to Avery Johnson-Edmonds and Desmond Cook, respectively. That put Colonial Forge up 14-7 at half-time.

However, numerous penalties throughout and being stopped on 4th down in the red zone in the second half kept the Eagles from increasing their lead until midway through the final period of play. After a Grassfield punt, Colonial Forge proceeded to march 45 yards in four plays - all runs - and capped it with a 17-yard touchdown run from Jaelan Black.

Both Black and Jamal Thomas enabled Forge to salt the game away with their ground attack. On the game's final play, junior defensive back Elijah Sarratt returned a Grassfield interception 63 yards for a touchdown. It was Sarratt's second interception of the fourth quarter.



