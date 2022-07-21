Cole Beck back with Hokies football team

The Class of 2018 signee left the sport - before ever playing a down - to focus on track, but is giving football another try.

An interesting tidbit has emerged from ACC Media Days, courtesy of The Athletic 's Andy Bitter: former RB Cole Beck has returned to football.

Beck was a three-star recruit from hometown Blacksburg High in the 2018 class. He left the football program in Summer 2020 without contributing on the field after a redshirt in 2018 and no playing time in 2019.

In his primary sport, he was a competitive sprinter participating in the 60m dash indoor, and the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay in outdoor. He was the MVP of the ACC meet both indoor and outdoor this Spring, and was a second-team All-American as a member of the 4x100.

Although he's on scholarship, because he's participated in another sport on-campus without seeing the field in football, the Hokies don't have to count him against their scholarship total (unless they'd like to in order to move his scholarship burden away from the track program). His speed could certainly be a special-teams asset, while his football skills could come back around after a couple years away from the game and see him contribute as a receiver after he initially joined the program as a running back.

The Hokies are slated to hit the podium in Charlotte at 2:15 this afternoon, with other revelations likely from head coach Brent Pry.