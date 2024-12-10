Coach series: NC State DB signee Tristan Teasdell an impact player

Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora High senior safety Tristan Teasdell came up just shy of achieving his ultimate goal, but it sill was an impressive final campaign.

Teasdell and Tuscarora lost 28-0 against Richmond (Va.) Varina last Saturday in the VHSA football class 4 playoffs. The Huskies finished 11-2 and Teasdell will soon be at NC State as an early enrollee.

“He is such a gifted athlete,” said Tuscarora coach Jared Toler, who finished his third year. “He helps our defense be special with what he can do.”