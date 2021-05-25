Coach Mullinax Talks Brentsville Departure & Deep Run Future

A week ago today Coach Joe Mullinax was named the new head football coach at Deep Run. The move to Richmond is not going to be completely foreign to the new Wildcat coach as he has several ties to the area.

For starters, he went to Randolph-Macon playing for Coach Pedro Arruza but before that he was a football player at now Unity Reed but was then known as Stonewall Jackson in Manassas. His head coach his junior and senior seasons was a coach by the name of Loren Johnson who has been quite successful with the Springers of Highland Springs.

Coach Mullinax also served at Mechanicsville, then known as Lee-Davis following graduation from Randolph-Macon.

In 2018 Coach Mullinax and the Brentsville Tigers had a region quarterfinal game against John Marshall... coached by Phillip Sims who Coach Mullinax and the Wildcats will now face each season as Coach Sims is now at JR Tucker.

Then there is the fact that Coach Mullinax wife is from the Richmond area so while Northern Virginia was home for him, his connections to Richmond are plenty.

On Sunday afternoon I caught up with Coach Mullinax out at Deep Run Park and we discussed what led to his decision to come to Deep Run and all that encompasses this move as well as a look back at his time at Brentsville for when one door opens, another closes.