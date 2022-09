Highland Springs Head Coach Loren Johnson reflects on his teams 34-3 victory over Martinsburg (WV) Friday night. This marked the fewest points that Martinsburg has been held to since a 32-0 loss to Jefferson, WV in 2005.

The Springers (4-0) are averaging 42.7 points/game on offense and are surrendering just 7.5 points on defense. They return to action next Thursday (9/22) at home against Henrico (2-2).