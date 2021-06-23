Coach David Bedwell Steps Down At Hermitage

The 2019 season Bedwell was unable to coach due to legal issues and of course the 2020 season was postponed to the Spring and of course shortened.

On Monday news broke from our friends at WTVR6 that Hermitage head coach David Bedwell had stepped down. The news as you can imagine shocked the Richmond Region football community given the fact that despite being hired prior to the 2019 season had only been on the sidelines for the short Spring season of 2021.

This is the second time Bedwell has walked away from the game he loved as he stepped down at LC Bird following the 2016 season. Is this it for Bedwell? That remains to be seen.

The departure comes as a bit of shock given just how good the Panthers were this previous Spring. The Hermitage Panthers finished 6-0 and made the playoffs, a far cry from the miserable 2018 season following Coach Kane's departure. Many participants of the turnaround graduated recently but talent is still there and with Bedwell at the helm the Panthers were a team to reckon with come this Fall.

That is who loses the most from the departure of Bedwell, the Panthers who were buying into the program and their coach. Interim head coach Timothy Jean-Pierre will look to carry that on but one thing we know for certain is Bedwell has been successful everywhere he has been.

In 3 seasons at Henrico(1997-1999), Bedwell led the Warriors to the 1999 Class 5 Finals, in 17 seasons at LC Bird(2000-2016) Bedwell led the Skyhawks to 3 state titles(2012-2014). At Hermitage Bedwell had something special in the making again, it is a shame we won't see it through.

If this is in fact the last we see of Bedwell on the sidelines, he finishes with a mark of 209-42 as he ranks third in all-times wins in the Richmond Region as a head coach trailing just Jim Woodson of Powhatan and Ray Long of Patrick Henry who Bedwell is just 19 wins shy of tying.

You always want to leave a program better than when you arrived... that was the case for Bedwell in all his stops and that is why he is one of the best to coach within the Richmond Region.