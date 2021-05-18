Coach Adams, TJ's Loss Is Mills Godwin's Gain

This Fall both Thomas Jefferson and Mills Godwin will have new coaches on the sidelines. Monday afternoon Mills Godwin announced the hiring of Coach PJ Adams as the 7th coach in the history of the program.

A great hire for the Eagles and a huge loss for the Vikings is an understatement but the move is not completely out of the blue. When the City of Richmond cancelled sports altogether during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Coach Adams like so many felt strongly against the move. While clearly no decision had been made until recently, he and his players knew his days at TJ were numbered. In fact, Coach Adams had been approached previously by other un-named schools but he was happy at TJ.

Thomas Jefferson Side of the Equation

For Thomas Jefferson, this loss is huge as Coach Adams will go down as one of the most successful coaches in the history of the program, a history that dates back to the 1930's. Keep in mind, the last time Coach Adams was on a sideline coaching, he was doing so in the state semifinals against Stuarts Draft. That 2019 season was a special season for the Vikings with a talented group led by Shamar Graham(Virginia Union) and Jalen Jones(Virginia Tech). This group won more games than any TJ team(11), won their first region tile ever while reaching the state semifinals for the first time ever. The team also scored 493 points, another feat not accomplished by prior TJ teams. With a record of 25-13 Coach PJ Adams trails only Shelburn Carmack(89), Lloyd Swelnis(36) and Wat Fugate(28) in wins at Thomas Jefferson. This is not the first time a coach has left Thomas Jefferson for another Colonial District team as Chad Hornik left TJ for Deep Run a year prior to Coach Adams arrival. These two resurrected a program that from 1998-2011 had 11 winless seasons and won no more than 3 games in a season. For Coach Adams, leaving the program was not easy, he came to TJ with a 4-year plan and due to Covid-19 he was unable to complete the plan. He is however proud of not just the accomplishments referenced above but more for the fact of the young men he coached and helped get into college, not just Shamar Graham and Jalen Jones but so many others. As anyone knows, making that happen in the City of Richmond is a huge feat. With what he was able to do in a short period of time, just 3 years he certainly leaves big shoes to fill and a certain expectation that students and fans did not have prior to his arrival.

Mills Godwin Side of the Equation